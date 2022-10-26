Castleford Tigers to take on Featherstone Rovers in pre-season friendly with potential Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller appearances

Castleford Tigers will begin their pre-season campaign of fixtures ahead of the new 2023 Betfred Super League season with a festive friendly against local neighbours Featherstone Rovers at The Millennium Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for midday (12pm).

The match on Saturday, 31st December will mark the first time the two sides have met in four years, with the last meeting coming in a friendly played at Wheldon Road which the Tigers won 56-0.

Tigers supporters could get their first looks at new recruits Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Albert Vete, and Muizz Mustapha in Castleford colours.

Featherstone Rovers have a new man in charge of their playing squad with former Leeds Rhinos assistant and Super League great Sean Long now as their head coach.

Junior Moors and Jesse Sene-Lefao could come up against their former club for the very first time if selected with both being firm fan favourites during their time at the Jungle.

The Tigers’ 2023 pre-season begins on Monday, 14th November.