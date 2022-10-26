Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin reacts to losing out on sole world record

Martin’s effort, however, went wide with the Leeds forward looking visibly unhappy with himself
At half-time, Martin spoke to commentator Jenna Brooks on the sidelines after the latter jokingly asked him if tryscorer Tai could have gone further under the posts: “I should have got it anyway, it is what it is and I’ve just got to start again.
“There’s no real reason why I missed, things happen for a reason and I have to start again now. It’s been an enjoyable challenge and it’s been good for the confidence.”
That response sums up the PNG forward and his professionalism, so don’t be surprised if Martin attacks that record once more in 2023.
It needs to be said, of course, that Martin is still a joint world-record holder with 41 whilst his PNG side inflicted a 32-16 defeat on Cook Islands.