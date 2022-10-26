Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin reacts to losing out on sole world record

GOING into the World Cup fixture last night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington, Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin was gearing up for a potential world record.

Martin was on 41 consecutive goals, with commentator Andrew Voss summing up the situation perfectly live on the BBC iPlayer, saying: “Rhyse Martin’s goal kicking record has gone through three Prime Ministers.”

And following Rodrick Tai’s effort in the 16th minute, Martin was given the kicking tee to break the record as the Halliwell Jones Stadium went silent.

Martin’s effort, however, went wide with the Leeds forward looking visibly unhappy with himself following the kick attempt whilst Tai had his head in his heads.

It was the first time since July 9 that the PNG forward had missed a goal when he missed in Leeds’ loss to the Castleford Tigers back in the Super League season.

At half-time, Martin spoke to commentator Jenna Brooks on the sidelines after the latter jokingly asked him if tryscorer Tai could have gone further under the posts: “I should have got it anyway, it is what it is and I’ve just got to start again.

“There’s no real reason why I missed, things happen for a reason and I have to start again now. It’s been an enjoyable challenge and it’s been good for the confidence.”

That response sums up the PNG forward and his professionalism, so don’t be surprised if Martin attacks that record once more in 2023.

It needs to be said, of course, that Martin is still a joint world-record holder with 41 whilst his PNG side inflicted a 32-16 defeat on Cook Islands.