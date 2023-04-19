Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Gareth Widdop absent again

HULL KR travel to Castleford Tigers on Friday night as The Jungle plays host to two very different form sides.
Castleford have struggled so far in Super League 2023 with just two wins from nine games and a defeat last time out against the Salford Red Devils.
The Robins, meanwhile, have been in tremendous form, losing just three of their nine games to sit in third in the Super League table.
Team news and injuries
Castleford will have Joe Westerman back from suspension as well as Liam Watts back from injury, but Gareth Widdop misses out for the third time in 2023. Will Tate could make his debut for the Tigers after moving from opponents Hull KR, but Daniel Smith drops out.
The Robins will have James Batchelor back from suspension.
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
1 Niall Evalds
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
16 Adam Milner
17 Jack Broadbent
20 Muizz Mustapha
23 Suaia Matagi
25 Brad Martin
28 Sam Hall
38 Luis Johnson
39 Will Tate
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
1 Lachlan Coote
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
7 Jordan Abdull
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
17 Matty Storton
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
20 Mikey Lewis
22 Dean Hadley
24 Sam Wood
26 Sam Luckley
29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e
33 Corey Hall
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.