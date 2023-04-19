Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Gareth Widdop absent again

HULL KR travel to Castleford Tigers on Friday night as The Jungle plays host to two very different form sides.

Castleford have struggled so far in Super League 2023 with just two wins from nine games and a defeat last time out against the Salford Red Devils.

The Robins, meanwhile, have been in tremendous form, losing just three of their nine games to sit in third in the Super League table.

Team news and injuries

Castleford will have Joe Westerman back from suspension as well as Liam Watts back from injury, but Gareth Widdop misses out for the third time in 2023. Will Tate could make his debut for the Tigers after moving from opponents Hull KR, but Daniel Smith drops out.

The Robins will have James Batchelor back from suspension.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

1 Niall Evalds

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

16 Adam Milner

17 Jack Broadbent

20 Muizz Mustapha

23 Suaia Matagi

25 Brad Martin

28 Sam Hall

38 Luis Johnson

39 Will Tate

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

1 Lachlan Coote

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

7 Jordan Abdull

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

17 Matty Storton

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

20 Mikey Lewis

22 Dean Hadley

24 Sam Wood

26 Sam Luckley

29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

33 Corey Hall

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.