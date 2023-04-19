Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet addresses Luke Thompson speculation

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has addressed speculation over making a move for former St Helens prop Luke Thompson.

Infamous Australian journalist The Mole at the Wide World of Sports linked Thompson with a massive four-year deal at Wigan after spending the past few seasons with the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

In a piece on the site, The Mole wrote: “Thompson comes off contract at the end of the season and has received a massive four-year deal from the rich Wigan club.

“It’s money the Bulldogs can’t match so ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to stay in Australia for the lifestyle or return home to take up a deal that will secure his future long-term.

“Complicating the situation is that Thompson has two managers – one in the UK and one in Sydney.”

Now Peet has had his say on the speculation.

“He’s certainly a player I admire,” Peet said in his weekly press conference.

“He obviously came through at St Helens and he’s fantastic player. He’s a player that we track and we keep an eye on what’s happening there.

“As far as the report and the figures in the story quoted, it was false.

“But he is a player that we and I admire and would be interested if he was to become available.

“But in so far as the figures being tossed about, it wasn’t factual that story.”

Thompson has made 38 appearances for the Bulldogs after registering 163 appearances for boyhood club St Helens between 2013 and 2020.