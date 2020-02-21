Castleford win derby spoils

Castleford Tigers dominated their neighbours Wakefield Trinity in the second half of tonight’s derby, coming back from a 14-15 half-time deficit to keep Trinity scoreless in the second half to win 32-15.

Castleford kicked off on a blustery night at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle and in a highly competitive first half Wakefield were the first to score through former Castleford star Joe Westerman, with Ryan Hampshire adding the conversion and then a penalty for an 8-0 lead.

The Tigers fought back with tries by Cheyse Blair, who touched down an exquisite Paul McShane grubber, and Derrell Olpherts, who touched down after an equally exquisite pass from Danny Richardson, with the halfback goaling the first try for a 10-8 lead.

But Wakefield went back in front with a superb diving try in the corner – a contender for the League Express Try of the Week – by Tom Johnstone.

The Tigers hit back with a try from James Clare in the corner, from a superb pass by Jordan Rankin, before Hampshire equalised with a penalty and Jacob Miller added a field goal on the hooter for a one-point lead.

But in the second half it was all Castleford, with Clare, Oliver Holmes in his 200th game for the Tigers and Olpherts adding three more tries, and Richardson converting two of them and adding a late penalty.

Castleford: Rankin, Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Clare, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Griffin, Holmes, Blair, Massey; Subs: Millington, McMeeken, Smith, O’Neill.

Tries: Blair, Olpherts 2, Clare 2, Holmes Goals: Richardson 4

Wakefield: Jowitt, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Arundel, Miller, Hampshire, Kopczak, K Wood, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Westerman; Subs: Batchelor, Tangata, J Wood, Navarrete.

Tries: Westerman, Johnstone Goals: Hampshire 3 Field Goal: Miller