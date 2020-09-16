Catalans can fight on both fronts, says McNamara

Catalans coach Steve McNamara insists his side will be hunting silverware on both fronts – even if doing a domestic double is mission impossible this year.

The Dragons take on Salford in the Challenge Cup quarter-final this weekend, still in contention of both Super League and cup success.

But clubs who advance to the semi-finals face a daunting backlog of fixtures which could see them play more than once every five days over a nine-week period.

McNamara says that will bring its fair share of challenges but the Dragons will not preference one competition over another.

“There are two trophies to win each year and if you have a ten-year career you have 20 opportunities to win trophies so to toss one aside is a really tough thing to do.

“The way the competition is and the teams are and the way teams are coming back after lay-offs, ideally for ourselves, it is to attack each game as it comes and see where that takes us.

“Anything is possible but I think when the teams go through this stage, when you look at the schedule and you see Super League rounds in the week leading into the semi-final and the week leading into the final, clubs will have to make a decision at that point.

“It’s at that point when you look where you’re situated. If you’re at the top of the competition and your percentage is that high you can drop those points for the cup and that can potentially be done. So can it done? Yes. Will it be done? You’d say it’s a low percentage.”