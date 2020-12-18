Catalans complete capture of Wales international

Catalans Dragons have completed the signing of Gil Dudson.

As first revealed by TotalRL in March, the Wales international has joined the club from Salford to become the Dragons’ second signing for 2021.

The 30-year-old, a former Super League champion, joins the club after a successful spell with Salford, playing in both a Challenge Cup and Grand Final.

“After speaking with Steve McNamara and Bernard Guasch, the vision and desire they have for the club to be successful, it was a no brainer for me,” he said.

“The squad that has been assembled is going to be up there challenging come the end of the season and I want to be a part of that. I’ve played with a few of the British lads before so I’m looking forward to linking up with them again.

Head coach Steve McNamara added: “Gil is a no-nonsense no-frills style of prop who has a big physical presence. His performances week to week are to a consistently high standard and he has matured into a genuine leader. We look forward to the influence he will bring to our team.”