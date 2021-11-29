Catalans Dragons appoint former rugby union player to backroom staff

Catalans Dragons have appointed former rugby union player Matt Parr as their new head of performance.

Parr played professionally for Sale Sharks, Saracens, London Irish and Leicester Tigers before joining the backroom staff of the latter as a strength and conditioning coach in 2016.

The 39-year-old will join head coach Steve McNamara’s staff on 3rd January, and will be assisted at last season’s League Leaders’ Shield winners by two other strength and conditioning coaches, Mathias Pala and Jonathan Jones.

“I am delighted to secure the services of Matt after a thorough and robust process,” said McNamara.

“I know he is extremely valued by everyone at Leicester Tigers and comes with outstanding recommendations. He will be a great addition to our club whilst complementing our existing staff.”

Parr added: “I am very excited to join the Catalans Dragons, this is a great opportunity to join a great club and build on the successes of last season.

“I look forward to working with an excellent coaching staff whilst immersing myself in the culture of the club and region. I’m excited to see how far we can go as a club.”