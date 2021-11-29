Keighley Cougars complete signing from France

League 1 side Keighley Cougars have announced the signing of winger Anthony Dyne on a one-year deal from Montpellier Sharks.

Dyne, who stands at six foot five, is a former Newcastle Thunder academy player whose performances for Northumbria University saw him selected for the England Universities team.

He moved across the Channel this year to sign for Montpellier in the French Elite Championship, but the 21-year-old has now returned to England to become Keighley’s seventh new signing ahead of the 2022 season.

“It was an easy decision for me to sign with Keighley this season,” said Dyne, who will also take on a role with the Cougars Foundation.

“It was clear from speaking with Rhys Lovegrove (head coach) and Andrew Henderson (head of rugby) that the club had high expectations of success for the season with promotion to the Championship, and I wanted to be a part of that.”