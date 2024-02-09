Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara responds to links with St Helens star Tommy Makinson

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Steve McNamara has issued a simple response to speculation linking the French club with St Helens star Tommy Makinson.

Makinson, 32, is in the last year of his current deal at Saints, with Rugby League Live announcing last month that the Dragons were keen on bringing the England international to the south of France.

Of course, Catalans wingers Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies have been linked with moves to Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR respectively, but McNamara refused to be drawn into such speculation.

“I think there are a lot of links with lots of players. A lot of players at Catalans have been linked with other clubs, too,” McNamara told League Express.

“Nobody can officially speak to anybody at any stage until a certain date in May so all of that is just speculation.

“No doubt, though, there will be some players who will be announced as moving clubs during the season.”

There has been a large turnover of players at the French club for the 2024 season with Jordan Abdull (Hull KR – season-long loan), Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants), Jayden Nikorima (Melbourne Storm), Chris Satae (Hull FC), Tariq Sims (Melbourne Storm) and Bayley Sironen (New Zealand Warriors) all moving to the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

