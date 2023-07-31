Catalans Dragons clinging on to Siua Taukeiaho with prop keen to return to NRL

CATALANS DRAGONS’ coach Steve McNamara is clinging on to star prop forward Siua Taukeiaho after rumours emerged in Australia of an early return to the NRL.

The injury-hit former Sydney Roosters star has told media down under that he is keen to go home, and he was quoted in Sydney’s Daily Telegraph as saying: “I’m coming back to the NRL, wherever I end up. I believe I have a good two or three years left in me.”

The 31-year-old Tongan international is in the first season of a two-year contract with Catalans, with a third-year extension also available. Any early end to the deal would involve player or financial compensation for the Dragons.

McNamara is keen to keep hold of Taukeiaho and he is hoping the player can get over his injury frustrations and put an end to any speculation of an early exit.

Catalans are already primed to lose Adam Keighran and Tiaki Chan to Wigan, Mickael Goudemand to Leeds and Sam Tomkins to retirement.

Rumours linking halfbacks Tyrone May (to Leigh) and Mitchell Pearce (to Sydney Roosters) plus the likely switch to St Helens for second-rower Matt Whitley in 2024 are further cause for concern but McNamara’s immediate concerns are on this season and the prospect of a return to Old Trafford for a second Grand Final.

He said: “We’re having lots of conversations with lots of our players, Siua being one of them, but he is fully committed to what is happening right now.

“He wants to win a Grand Final and he is frustrated with his injuries so far this season. But when he plays, he is on a different level.

“We will get him back on the field pretty quickly and then next season will look after itself.”

McNamara was pleased to have a contract extension confirmed for hooker Michael McIlorum, who has agreed a further one-year deal for 2024, but the coach declined to comment any further on media speculation regarding other players for next season.

“We are focused on the here and now,” he said.

“And we’ve got a huge game ahead of us against Warrington this week.

“We’ve had a couple of incredible games against them this year and just been on the wrong side of the results for a couple of different reasons.

“Discipline and basic foundation stuff has cost us, but it’s going to be a great game, they are a fantastic team with fantastic individuals.

“They’ve had a tough run but these type of games bring the best out in teams and you saw that a couple of weeks ago when they played St Helens.”

McNamara reported no major injury concerns from the 42-0 victory over Salford in Perpignan on Saturday night, although he is resigned to losing England prop Mike McMeeken for the Warrington game.

He added: “Michael failed a HIA assessment really early in the game, so he’ll miss our match against Warrington. He’s a big loss but we showed against Salford that we have the leaders in the team who are willing to step up when needed.

“Sam Tomkins, Michael McIlorum, Mitchell Pearce and Tyrone May showed discipline, control and experience against Salford and we will need all of that against Warrington this week.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.