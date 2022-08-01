Super League Round 20: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Wigan Warriors 46-4 Hull Kingston Rovers

Bevan French and Liam Marshall take the plaudits with the tries, but without the work rate of Mike Cooper in the middle, those tries are not scored. Cooper ran and tackled hard on his home debut and was rewarded with a try.

3 pts – Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Toulouse Olympique 6-30 Hull FC

Jake Connor is “the best fullback in the competition” according to his coach but he’s handy at centre too with some clever and classy contributions to Hull’s win.

3 pts – Jake Connor (Hull FC)

2 pts – Luke Gale (Hull FC)

1 pt – Will Smith (Hull FC)

Castleford Tigers 6-32 Wakefield Trinity

Jacob Miller controlled the game in exemplary fashion and laid on three of Wakefield’s tries.

3 pts – Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

2 pts – Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity)

Huddersfield Giants 32-22 Warrington Wolves

Theo Fages was a calming influence for Huddersfield when the game was in the balance.

3 pts – Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

Catalans Dragons 32-36 Leeds Rhinos

Former Catalans’ halfback Richie Myler rolled back the years with a hat-trick at Stade Gilbert Brutus, which turned this game upon its head.

3 pts – Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Aidan Sezer (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Salford Red Devils 44-12 St Helens

Tim Lafai was almost unplayable in the centres in a stunning performance.

3 pts – Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 21 points)

1= Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons 22 (+1)

Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 22 (+2)

3 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 21

4 Jack Welsby (St Helens) 16

5= Jake Connor (Hull FC) 14 (+3)

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 14

7= Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 13 (+2)

9 Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 12

10= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 11

Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons) 11

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 11

Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers) 11

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 11

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 11

