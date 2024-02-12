Catalans Dragons forward set to stay at Super League club with three ruled out for Round One clash with Warrington Wolves

CATALANS DRAGONS forward Siosiua Taukeiaho is set to stay at the Super League club following an uncertain number of months.

Taukeiaho almost signed for the Canterbury Bulldogs back in the NRL at the end of last season, but that move fell through with the Tongan international needing surgery on his foot.

That saw him return to the Stade Gilbert Brutus and now head coach Steve McNamara has confirmed that Taukeiaho will be a Catalans player in 2024.

“He is staying now, he has had his operation on his foot with a return date set for the end of May/beginning of June,” McNamara told League Express.

“We look forward to welcoming him back into the group as soon as possible but he is working hard on his rehab.”

With Taukeiaho recovering from injury, Catalans will be without another two players for the opening Super League Round One clash with the Warrington Wolves in less than a week’s time.

“Siosiua Taukeiaho will be unavailable as will Manu Ma’u. Tanguy Zenon will also be unavailable. They are the long-term injuries we have got.

“But, other than that, we are reasonably healthy so it will be tough to pick a team for Round One.”

