London Broncos rocked by yet another serious injury as Super League forward breaks wrist in training accident

LONDON BRONCOS have been rocked by yet another serious injury to one of their players ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Following Bill Leyland, Alex Walker, Josh Rourke and Lewis Bienek, Italian international Ethan Natoli will be forced to spend time on the sidelines after breaking his wrist in a training accident.

London head coach Mike Eccles, who is taking charge of a Super League side for the first time this season, revealed the news at the recent Super League launch.

“Ethan Natoli broke his wrist in training in a very innocuous accident,” Eccles told League Express.

“We have had a few unlucky ones – Hakim Miloudi had a back issue and Sam Davis a tight calf. We have five long-term injuries.

“Lewis Bienek was the victim of a hip-drop tackle against him in the Huddersfield friendly. He hurt his ankle, hopefully it is not long-term but he didn’t look great after the game.

“It’s an ankle injury for him. We are missing Bill (Leyland) with his ACL for the season as well as Alex Walker, who was always going to miss the start of the season with an overload issue on his groin.

“We then brought in Josh Rourke to replace him at fullback but he is now injured too with a broken leg.”

Whilst Natoli, Walker, Rourke and Bienek will not be out for the entirety of the 2024 season, Leyland will be following his ACL diagnosis.

