Catalans Dragons get the green light for key stadium redevelopment

Catalans Dragons believe the redevelopment of Stade Gilbert Brutus will be the catalyst for their future success in Super League.

The Dragons plan to replace the Tribune Guasch at the Perpignan stadium with a brand-new stand, extending from the Puig Aubert (away end) in a continuous sweep to the swimming pool end, providing 3,000 extra seats for supporters and vital new facilities for corporate hospitality and sponsors’ boxes.

The scheme was drawn up and approved ten years ago but was put on ice because of objections from the owners of a building close to the stadium. Last week, that building was purchased by the local authority, giving the green light for development work to begin.

The work is expected to cost up to 15 million euros and will be funded by the city Mayor’s office, which owns the stadium.

Catalans’ President Bernard Guasch told local media: “We’ve been waiting for this moment for so long. We absolutely need this new stand to complete the Gilbert Brutus Stadium.

“The project is drawn, ready. It is a construction of 3,000 seats, equipped with private boxes which we desperately need, a panoramic box and a space for older supporters.

“It’s very simple; this summer we no longer had any corporate hospitality facilities to offer our potential new sponsors, everything was sold.

“This new development will allow us to boost our budget, consolidate our place in the top four of the Super League and bring back the title that we so desire.

“And then, we must not forget to thank our supporters who for 17 years have been sitting on wooden benches in the Guasch stand.”

The new stand should increase capacity at the stadium from the current 12,000 to 15,000. A decision on the start-date for redevelopment will be made once the financial details are established by the city authorities.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.