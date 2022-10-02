Hull KR’s Ethan Ryan on road back to fitness after surgery

HULL KR hope Ethan Ryan will be fine for the start of next season after undergoing surgery on a thumb injury.

But the procedure has kept the winger out of an Ireland World Cup squad that includes Rovers team-mates George King, who will captain the Wolfhounds, and Frankie Halton, as well as Louis Senior, who is joining the club from Huddersfield.

Even though he can’t play, Ryan will still join up with the party, who will be based in Leeds and play group games against Jamaica, Lebanon and New Zealand.

Experienced prop King is in his third year at Rovers after moving from Wakefield, while second rower Halton has made his mark at Sewell Group Craven Park since joining from Featherstone twelve months ago.

Winger Senior joined Rovers on loan after penning a deal with them for the next two seasons in July, but was soon recalled by the Giants, where his twin brother Innes is under contract until 2024.

Ryan, 26, suffered a dislocated and broken metacarpal during the season-ending 36-4 derby win at Hull last month.

The injury occurred early in the game, although Ryan continued after treatment and scored one of his side’s six tries.

He is due to be in a cast for a further four weeks before beginning rehabilitation work.

The Halifax-born former Bradford player has made five appearances for Ireland, his debut coming in the 36-10 European Championship win over Scotland in Dublin in October 2018.

He played in the final two matches of the World Cup qualifying campaign, experiencing wins over Spain (42-8 in Valencia) and Italy (25-4 in Dublin) in late 2019.

Having been at Keighley for a spell, Ryan came through Bradford’s Academy to make his debut in 2016, and developed a reputation as a speedy operator with sharp finishing skills.

He joined Rovers for the 2020 campaign on a two-year deal, which has since been extended to the end of next year.

Meanwhile Rovers’ new Australian coach Willie Peters has officially taken the reins.

Today (Monday, October 3) marks the start of the 43-year-old former Newcastle Knights assistant coach’s tenure.

Former Gateshead, Wigan and Widnes halfback Peters signed a three-year contract in May.

He has also been on the coaching teams at Wests Tigers, Manly See Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Rovers started this year under the coaching of Tony Smith before his departure in July, after which Danny McGuire took interim charge.

McGuire was assistant to Smith, and will have the same role under Peters.

