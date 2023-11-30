Catalans Dragons make unprecedented decision to start pre-season in December ahead of Super League 2024

WITH 11 Super League clubs currently in pre-season, there is the absence of one current top flight side from the training field.

That is Catalans Dragons, who went down 10-2 in the Super League Grand Final to the Wigan Warriors.

Instead of coming back into pre-season in November, the Dragons will not start their gruelling tests until the first week of the December.

Head coach Steve McNamara will welcome back the majority of the squad and newly arriving players on Monday, December 4th.

Some senior players who played a large amount of match minutes will return to training with the squad on January 2nd. The reserve team players who will step up to train with the Dragons will also start training on January 2nd.

Head of performance Matt Parr said: “Pre-season commences on December 4th, with training being on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Alongside training we will do different activities as well as some Dragons’ traditions where we can spend time together build connections.

“We are excited to get back together as a group again and begin pre-season training, the squad are a great group of men who work hard and enjoy each other company.

“In the early phase of preseason the players will be tested and we will take another step forward in our fitness and physicality, whilst crucially looking to build on the exceptional esprit de corps and cohesion of our group”.

The Dragons will train in Canet during this first part of the pre-season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.