Castleford Tigers man has surgery whilst forward sits out training due to nerve issue

CASTLEFORD TIGERS began their pre-season in earnest last week as new head coach Craig Lingard got to grips with his new role.

Though Lingard has been at the helm of the Batley Bulldogs for numerous seasons in the Championship, the Castleford job is his first in Super League.

However, it will be a much-changed Tigers line-up in 2024 with an overhaul of the playing squad and coaching staff as all the new faces get to know each other in pre-season.

One of those new signings, Sylvester Namo, is still cracking on with his rehab following an ACL injury sustained in June of this year whilst League Express can reveal that Danny Richardson and Charbel Tasipale are on course with their rehab for MCL/ACL and hamstring injuries with no setbacks as of yet.

One forward who has been there and done it for Castleford is George Griffin, but League Express can reveal that he has not trained fully as yet due to some nerve issues in his knee whilst Albert Vete is back fully training after suffering an ankle problem in the first week of pre-season.

The only other injury concern is Will Tate, with the outside back having an operation this week to take the screws out of his ankle following an injury sustained towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.