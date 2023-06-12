Catalans Dragons star Mitchell Pearce linked with major club

CATALANS DRAGONS star Mitchell Pearce is being linked with a move away from the French club.

Pearce has been a key part of the Catalans side for the past season-and-a-half but continues to be linked with a move back home to the Sydney Roosters.

Now the Daily Telegraph is reporting that the halfback is “more than likely” to return to the Roosters after a two-year spell in the south of France.

Pearce enjoyed an 11-year spell with the Chooks between 2007 and 2017, scoring 62 tries in 238 appearances before moving to the Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2018 NRL season.

The veteran spent four seasons at the Hunter club, scoring 15 tries in 71 appearances with Pearce being lured to Catalans for 2022.

Tristan Hay, Pearce’s adviser, says that the veteran is keen on fighting for a Super League title as things stand, but beyond that, the future is up in the air.

“Mitch has really embraced the culture in France and it’s given him a great sense of perspective on things,” Hay said.

“I know he’s focused on winning a title with Catalans and after that I guess he will weigh things up.”