Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Kruise Leeming’s financial demands “hampering discussions” with Super League club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos star Kruise Leeming’s financial demands are “hampering discussions” with a Super League club.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant, which has claimed that Catalans Dragons’ offer for Leeming is still on the table amidst discussions to bring the Gold Coast Titans hooker back to Super League.

The hooker left Leeds earlier this season to make the move to the NRL, where he has made five appearances and impressed under head coach Justin Holbrook.

All in all, Leeming has made 176 Super League appearances since coming through the ranks at the Huddersfield Giants to make his debut in seven seasons.

Leeming spent seven seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium before making the move to Headingley to link up with Leeds in 2020, where he won the Challenge Cup in the same year.

After finding opportunities limited under new head coach Rohan Smith, Leeming parted ways with the club a number of months ago, but Catalans have been heavily linked with the Eswatini-born hooker.