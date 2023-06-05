Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins names the two best wingers in Super League as he hails “the best finisher in the game” Tom Johnstone

CATALANS DRAGONS demolished Wigan Warriors on the first day of the Magic Weekend in a 46-22 thrashing.

At the heart of that success was Sam Tomkins and Tom Johnstone – two Englishmen that have well and truly embraced the culture of the south of France.

For Johnstone, an incredible hat-trick had everyone talking after the game as his finishing prowess was shown

“He’s unbelievable, he is the best finisher in the game,” Tomkins said. As a halfback playing on that field with him it is a luxury, you don’t need to create much. You can pass or kick to him and give him just a couple of inches and he does something special.

“He has had a tough run of injuries, Tommy Makinson has been the best winger in the competition for a while, but outside of that, Tom Johnstone is the best. I think if he stays fit he will become the best winger.”

Tomkins also puts Johnstone in the England category.

“I’d say so (Johnstone for England). They are the best two wingers in the comp. They are not only good finishers but return the ball well. Those two stand alone as the best.”

For Tomkins himself, he will retire at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but has been playing in the halves in recent weeks – a position he knows well from his early days as a Wigan Warriors star.

“It’s been good, the way I play fullback is pretty similar to the halfback role apart from having second-rowers running into you!

“It is a position I am comfortable with. It’s not that big of an adjustment.

“It’s been different for me this year, this is the last time playing the Magic Weekend as well as going to places like Castleford like we did the other week. I’m embracing it.”