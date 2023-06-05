Leeds Rhinos reportedly weighing up massive NRL signing for Super League 2024

LEEDS RHINOS are reportedly weighing up a massive NRL signing for the 2024 Super League season.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that Leeds are looking at Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks with both of the Rhinos’ halfbacks Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Brooks, meanwhile, is also out of contract at Wests at the end of 2023 with much being made of his future both at Concord and in the NRL.

The Telegraph has reported: “At age 28, Brooks has told friends his preference would be to remain in the NRL. But those close to Brooks are aware of Leeds’ interest and want to wait and see if an offer arrives from England.”

In May, however, Wests boss Tim Sheens confirmed that there would be an offer for Brooks.

“I’ve spoken to his agent and the club has spoken to his agent. We will be making him an offer and I hope it’s going to be enough,” Sheens said.

“Not only the offer but also ‘Brooksy’s’ attitude of playing here, that’s important as well … and it wouldn’t be for just a year.

“I’ve always had my eye on keeping ‘Brooksy’, I don’t care what external people have said. I’m keen to keep him happy and keep him here.”