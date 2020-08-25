Catalans Dragons suffer Covid-19 outbreak

Super League is facing another Covid-19 crisis after Catalans Dragons recorded four positive Covid-19 tests.

TotalRL understands three players and one member of staff have returned positive results in the latest round of testing, which leaves the Dragons’ game with Wigan on Saturday off.

Instead, the Warriors are now set to play Castleford on Saturday, with the Tigers stepping in as they had a free weekend. They were initially due to play Toronto this week but they have withdrawn from the competition. All non-paying clubs have been told to be on standby for the scenario.

It’s also understood Wakefield’s game with Warrington is still set to take place despite Trinity playing the Dragons at the weekend. Two of Wakefield’s players have been identified as needing to self-isolate from the RFL’s track and trace system and the game will, therefore, take place. Wakefield had a full round of negative tests returned after they were tested on Monday.

But it’s another blow for Super League just two weeks since an outbreak of the virus at Hull FC, which resulted in them and their opponents the weekend before, Salford, having to postpone their games.

All players are now self-isolating and will undergo further testing later this week.

Catalans’ next scheduled game is with Leeds, in Perpignan, on Monday, September 7th. That will be two week since those positive for the virus were tested.