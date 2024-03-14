Catalans Dragons suffer injury blow ahead of Castleford Tigers fixture

CATALANS DRAGONS star Jayden Nikorima has suffered a minor injury blow ahead of the French side’s fixture with Castleford Tigers this weekend.

The Dragons host the Tigers at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, but they will do so without Nikorima, who left the field early during Catalans’ 26-12 win over Hull FC last weekend.

Nikorima will not only miss this week’s clash with Castleford but could also be absent for the French side’s Challenge Cup Sixth Round fixture against Halifax Panthers in a fortnight’s time.

The diminutive playmaker underwent scans following the injury, with the scans revealing that Nikorima has injured the biceps femoris muscle in his right hamstring.

His recovery period is estimated to be 10-15 days with Jordan Abdull and Theo Fages set to continue in the halves against the Tigers.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.