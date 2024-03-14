Leigh boss Adrian Lam gives Brad Dwyer future latest and Lachlan Lam injury update following “massive laceration”

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has given the latest on the future of Brad Dwyer and the injury suffered by Lachlan Lam.

Lam limped off during Leigh’s 22-16 loss to Leeds Rhinos last week with first thoughts fearing a knee injury.

However, the PNG international suffered what his father, Adrian, has called “a massive laceration to the leg” with fears of a long-term injury allayed.

In fact, Lachlan could even play against Hull FC on Saturday.

“Lachlan Lam has a massive laceration to the leg which needed 15 stitches to it. It is really important to us how it happened and what unfolded wasn’t ideal,” Lam said.

“It is in the positive side of things because we thought it was his knee at first. We will add him to the group and will give him right until kick-off. He will miss a week at the most if he does miss this week.

“No one is coming back at the moment, it’s a one-way door unfortunately. There is some concern over Tom Amone. He has hurt his foot in the game.

“We didn’t think it was that bad initially but it’s looking like a little bit more trouble for us but we are getting him scanned and waiting for the results there.”

In terms of Dwyer’s future at the Leigh Sports Village, Lam revealed that Warrington Wolves can call the hooker back from his loan deal within 24 hours.

“He can be called back within 24 hours but it’s on a week-to-week basis. He won’t be considered for the Challenge Cup so we will work our way around that.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.