Catalans duo receive Grade F charges

Catalans Dragons’ preparations for the play-off semi-finals have been dealt a major hit after Joel Tomkins and Michael McIlorum both received Grade F disciplinary charges.

The duo have both been hit with other contrary behaviour offences after flashpoints in their play-off victory over Leeds.

Tomkins appeared to stick his finger up the backside of Leeds fullback Richie Myler during the second-half.

It came minutes after McIlorum had caught hooker Brad Dwyer in the face before attempting to pick him up as he laid on the floor injured.

McIlorum has also received a Grade B high tackle charge, with the Grade F for attempting to pick up a player while injured.

Catalans will appeal both charges but if found guilty, will miss not only the semi-final with St Helens but a chunk of the 2021 season too.