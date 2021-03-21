Catalans games to feature on Sky Sports

Saturday afternoon games from Perpignan will be broadcast live on Sky Sports once more, thanks to a new deal brokered by Catalans Dragons’ President Bernard Guasch.

Catalans have agreed to pay production costs for coverage of Super League fixtures at Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2021, which will come as a relief to English supporters who are currently unable to attend games because of Covid restrictions.

“It’s great news,” Dragons coach Steve McNamara told League Express.

“It’s been a big part of our club for many years now, being shown live on French and English TV.”

The lights went out last year when former broadcast partners beIN Sports stopped covering Catalans games, but the relationship has been rekindled and beIN will now transmit live games for viewers in France. Sky have agreed to show the footage in the UK with English commentary provided from their headquarters at Isleworth.

McNamara added, “It’s great for the whole game, it’s quite unique with us playing Saturdays, supporters have got used to that afternoon game from the Brutus on Sky in the UK; it was a routine that people missed last year.

“It’s going to cost the club money, but Bernard’s made the decision that he’s happy to pay for it because coverage is so valuable, not only for the club but for French Rugby League as a whole.

“The level of exposure for our partners and sponsors and the overall profile of the club is so much better when it is shown live on television.

“These pictures get pinged back to Australia and New Zealand, I know a lot of people down there who watch all of the games so it’s really important to us.”

