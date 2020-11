Carcassonne have added another Super League player to their ranks with the capture of Catalans youngster Lucas Albert.

The playmaker joins the Elite 1 club after six years in the Dragons first-team.

Albert made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2015 and has gone on to make 55 appearances for the club.

Now 22, the French international will join Carcassonne and joins former Leeds and Toronto forward Anthony Mullally at the club next season.