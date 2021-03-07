Catalans in negotiations for new TV coverage

Live Super League games at Stade Gilbert Brutus could soon be back on television if a new deal with French broadcasters is successful.

Dragons President Bernard Guasch has revealed that contract negotiations with a national TV company are at an advanced stage and a decision is expected this week.

Guasch has been on a personal mission to bring the cameras back to the Brutus following the decision by BeIn Sports to cease their regular Saturday afternoon coverage of Rugby League from Perpignan at the end of the 2019 season.

The Catalans chairman struck a deal with pay-tv channel L’Equipe last season to cover a limited number of fixtures but the potential new deal could incorporate all of the Dragons’ home games in 2021, with Sky TV expected to relay the broadcasts once more to viewers in the UK.

“It is essential that we are back on television,” Guasch said.

“Not only for our sponsors but for the profile of the club and for Rugby League as a whole in France. It is our number one priority.”

