Catalans players respond to extended lock down in France

   April 14, 2020

Catalans Dragons players have reacted to the news that France will remain in lockdown until May 11th.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the news on Monday, leaving Dragons players in isolation for another four weeks.

“Confinement extended until at least 11th May. I miss Rugby League more than ever,” was David Mead’s sad response to the news.

James Maloney replied with a string of emojis to express his dismay at the situation.

Meanwhile, halfback Josh Drinkwater posted on Instagram saying: “Now this is going to really test me.”

It’s expected that extended lockdown measures will be announced in the UK this week.