Catalans players respond to extended lock down in France

Catalans Dragons players have reacted to the news that France will remain in lockdown until May 11th.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the news on Monday, leaving Dragons players in isolation for another four weeks.

“Confinement extended until at least 11th May. I miss Rugby League more than ever,” was David Mead’s sad response to the news.

#France Confinement extended until at least 11th may. I miss Rugby League more than ever! — David Mead (@davidmead411) April 13, 2020

James Maloney replied with a string of emojis to express his dismay at the situation.

🤯🤯🤯😩😩😩😭😭😭 — James Maloney (@jim_jim86) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, halfback Josh Drinkwater posted on Instagram saying: “Now this is going to really test me.”

It’s expected that extended lockdown measures will be announced in the UK this week.