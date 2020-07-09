Catalans veteran to leave the club

Mika Simon will bring an end to his professional career at the end of the season.

The Catalans forward has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season to focus on life after rugby.

The Frenchman, 33, made his Super League debut with the club in 2010 and has spent his entire career in the top flight, joining Wakefield in 2015 before returning to the Dragons two years later.

“I made the decision to end my professional career at the end of this season,” he said.

“During this long period, I have had time to think about it and I feel it is the right decision. I want to prepare my future as well as possible and be close to my two kids. I’ve had 11 fantastic Super League seasons, with ups and downs, but those moments allowed me to build myself. I have been delighted to play for this the club over all these years.

“I want to finish my career as well as possible and to see how far this team can go.”