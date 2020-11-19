Cazoo to become Principal World Cup sponsor

Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) has today announced that the online car retailer Cazoo will become the Principal Sponsor of the tournament.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE in December 2019, Cazoo has rapidly become one of the fastest growing UK businesses since its launch in December, growing to a team of over 800 people and generating record revenues of over £150m in its first year.

Cazoo’s aim is to transform the used car market in the UK by making the purchase of used cars easier and more reliable.

Chesterman’s net worth has been estimated at £360 million. He originally founded the online property website Zoopla, which was then sold to US private equity company SilverLake Partners for £2.2 billion.

Jonathan Neill, RLWC2021 Commercial Director, said: “Rugby League World Cup 2021 is about being bold and brave and setting firsts for the tournament. This is the largest sponsorship deal in Rugby League World Cup history and we are grateful for the trust Cazoo have shown in the tournament.

“RLWC2021 and Cazoo share many of the same principles and values, both have a clear ethical purpose, and we will work together to continue to be trailblazing and positively disruptive over the next 12 months.”

Chesterman, the CEO of Cazoo, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Rugby League World Cup 2021, one of the biggest sporting events taking place in England next year. This partnership will continue to drive our brand awareness as we make Cazoo a household name. We’re excited to engage with the loyal Rugby League fan base and provide them with the UK’s best possible car buying experience.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, added: “This is a very significant moment for the tournament and Cazoo’s sponsorship further supports our excitement and confidence in delivering the best Rugby League World Cup ever. It is an indication of the status we are building at RLWC2021, the biggest sporting event exclusively staged in England next year, that Cazoo have chosen us to continue to help them deliver against their brand and business objectives.”