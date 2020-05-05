Challenge Cup Classics back on BBC One this Sunday

The BBC will air a second episode of Challenge Cup Classics this weekend.

Following a well-received show last month, it has been confirmed that BBC One will showcase another five finals on Sunday at 2.05 PM.

The first featured game will be the 1973 clash between Featherstone and Bradford. The 1987 final between Halifax and St Helens, best remembered for John Pendlebury’s last-ditch try-saver on Mark Elia, is the second game on the billing.

The biggest shock in Challenge Cup Final history, Sheffield’s 1998 triumph over Wigan, is the third game, while another John Kear triumph, in charge of Hull FC as they defeated Leeds in 2005, is the fourth game.

Wigan and Leeds’ clash in 2011 is the fifth and final game in the second instalment of the series.