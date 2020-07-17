Challenge Cup details revealed

The Challenge Cup Final will take place on Saturday, October 17th after the RFL outlined the dates for this year’s competition.

The competition had reached the last 16 stage by the time the season was suspended but it will return on Saturday, August 22nd with a doubleheader at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium.

Current holders will take on Wigan and Super League champions St Helens will take on Salford, with both games to be shown on the BBC.

The remaining games have yet to be scheduled as they involve lower league clubs whose seasons may not return, which means their ability to fulfil their fixtures may also be compromised. The RFL say they will announce details once the future of Championship and League 1 have been finalised.

Challenge Cup dates

Sixth Round: August 22-23

Quarter-Finals: September 19-20

Semi-Finals: October 3

Final: October 17