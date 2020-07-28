Challenge Cup draw arranged for Wednesday

The redraw of the Challenge Cup sixth round will take place on Wednesday evening.

The BBC’s Dave Woods will be joined by St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe to conduct the draw at 6.30 PM, with the draw being shown on the BBC’s online stream, as well as OurLeague.

A decision to conduct a redraw was decided following the withdrawal of six clubs from the last sixteen.

Two draws will take place. The first four teams drawn out of the hat will battle it out in the sixth round, with the other six teams getting byes. After that, two additional balls, 11 and 12, will be entered into the quarter-final draw to represent the winning teams from the last 16 ties.

The two sixth round ties will take place at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, August 22nd. Both games will be shown live on the BBC.

Ball numbers for Sixth Round and Quarter Finals: