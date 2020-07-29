Challenge Cup draw made: Castleford, Hull FC, Catalans and Wakefield get last 16 ties

   29/07/2020

Castleford, Hull FC, Catalans and Wakefield will all play last 16 ties after the redraw took place.

The RFL decided to conduct a redraw after six clubs pulled out of the competition.

That meant six teams were handed byes into the quarter-finals, but four clubs will engage in two last-16 ties to make up the last eight.

The Tigers will face the Black & Whites while Catalans will take on Wakefield with both games to take place on August 22nd at Huddersfield’s John Smith Stadium.

In the quarter-final, Warrington will take on St Helens in the tie of the round.

Last 16 draw:
Castleford v Hull FC
Catalans v Wakefield
*Remaining teams get byes

Quarter-final draw:
Warrington v St Helens
Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
Castleford/Hull FC v Wigan Warriors
Catalans/Wakefield v Salford Red Devils