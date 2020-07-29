Challenge Cup draw made: Castleford, Hull FC, Catalans and Wakefield get last 16 ties

Castleford, Hull FC, Catalans and Wakefield will all play last 16 ties after the redraw took place.

The RFL decided to conduct a redraw after six clubs pulled out of the competition.

That meant six teams were handed byes into the quarter-finals, but four clubs will engage in two last-16 ties to make up the last eight.

The Tigers will face the Black & Whites while Catalans will take on Wakefield with both games to take place on August 22nd at Huddersfield’s John Smith Stadium.

In the quarter-final, Warrington will take on St Helens in the tie of the round.

Last 16 draw:

Castleford v Hull FC

Catalans v Wakefield

*Remaining teams get byes

Quarter-final draw:

Warrington v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

Castleford/Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Catalans/Wakefield v Salford Red Devils