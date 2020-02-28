Challenge Cup fifth round schedule announced

The RFL have announced two fixtures scheduled to be broadcast for the Challenge Cup fifth round, with ties being played on dates ranging from Wednesday March 11th to Sunday March 15th.

The fifth round, which sees four Super League teams enter the fray, will be launched at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday March 11th, as OurLeague will broadcast the all-Super League tie between Huddersfield Giants and Toronto Wolfpack at 7:45pm.

BBC Sport have chosen to broadcast Newcastle’s tie against opponents whom are currently outstanding, due to the fourth round fixture between Whitehaven and Dewsbury being postponed. Their all-Championship fixture is now rearranged for March 11th, with the subsequent fifth round tie due to take place on Sunday March 15th at 3pm.

Challenge Cup fifth round draw

Featherstone Rovers v Hunslet

Hull KR v Leigh Centurions

Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven or Dewsbury

Sheffield Eagles v Workington Town

Toronto Wolfpack v Huddersfield Giants

Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls

Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions

York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets