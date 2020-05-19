Challenge Cup Final postponement confirmed

The Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup Finals scheduled for July 18 have been postponed.

The RFL officially confirmed the news that this year’s Wembley showcase would not take place on the scheduled date as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, they claim there remains an intention to play both finals later in the year when the season has resumed.

A statement read: “The intention remains for the finals to be played later in the year – contingent on the public health situation and Government advice.

“Supporters who have bought tickets for the finals are advised that they will be valid for any rearranged date – with further information available here.

“The Coral Challenge Cup had reached the Sixth Round stage before Rugby League activity was suspended in March, while the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup had yet to begin.

“All ticket-holders for the triple header of the Coral Challenge Cup Semi Finals and Coral Women’s Challenge Cup Final, which had been due to be played at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 6, have already been informed that event has been postponed.”