Challenge Cup Final to remain at Wembley this year

Wembley will host this year’s Challenge Cup, the RFL has confirmed.

The October 17th final will remain at its spiritual home despite fears over crowds being allowed inside stadiums.

Leeds, Wigan, Salford and Warrington are the four remaining sides in the competition, with the semi-finals to take place on October 3rd at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens.

The RFL has confirmed that semi-finals will be staged behind closed doors.

Ralph Rimmer, the RFL Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm that the Coral Challenge Cup Final in our 125th anniversary year will be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday October 17.

“2020 has been a tough year for all for obvious reasons, but it is also a special one for the sport of Rugby League – and we have therefore remained determined to do everything possible to ensure a day of celebration as well as reflection at Wembley.

“The fact this will be the 78th Challenge Cup Final at Wembley since the original, visionary decision to take the Final south in 1929 underlines the strength of the relationship between the National Stadium and the sport of Rugby League.

“The players of the four clubs who have reached the Semi Finals now know what is at stake. It has remained the fervent wish of the RFL that supporters of the two teams who reach the Final would be able to join them there, as well as the thousands who bought tickets for Wembley before lockdown.

“However we recognise that public health must remain the priority, and these decisions may be taken out of our hands. We have already made the decision to stage the Semi Finals behind closed doors – and the draw has produced two intriguing ties for BBC coverage on October 3.”