Challenge Cup fourth-round draw as former winners collide and amateur team certain to progress

FOUR community clubs – Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Hunslet ARLFC, Wath Brow Hornets and York Acorn – have made it to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup after the weekend’s third-round matches.

And there is guaranteed to be at least one of them in the fifth round, with York Acorn set to host Wath Brow when the games are played on the weekend of February 24-25.

The highlight of the round will be a clash of two former Cup kings, when Bradford Bulls host Widnes Vikings at Odsal Stadium.

Fourth-round draw:

Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets

Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings

York Acorn v Wath Brow Hornets

York Knights v Sheffield Eagles

Halifax Panthers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Keighley Cougars v Featherstone Rovers

Wakefield Trinity v Hunslet ARLFC

Swinton Lions v Oldham

