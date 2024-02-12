Challenge Cup fourth-round draw as former winners collide and amateur team certain to progress

FOUR community clubs – Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Hunslet ARLFC, Wath Brow Hornets and York Acorn – have made it to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup after the weekend’s third-round matches.
And there is guaranteed to be at least one of them in the fifth round, with York Acorn set to host Wath Brow when the games are played on the weekend of February 24-25.
The highlight of the round will be a clash of two former Cup kings, when Bradford Bulls host Widnes Vikings at Odsal Stadium.
Full reports of all 16 third-round ties are available in the new issue of League Express, available here.
Fourth-round draw:
Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets
Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings
York Acorn v Wath Brow Hornets
York Knights v Sheffield Eagles
Halifax Panthers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
Keighley Cougars v Featherstone Rovers
Wakefield Trinity v Hunslet ARLFC
Swinton Lions v Oldham