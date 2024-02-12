Harry Newman reveals the reasons behind signing a new Leeds Rhinos contract

LEEDS RHINOS centre Harry Newman is determined to repay the club’s faith in him after signing a new two-year extension to his current deal at AMT Headingley.

After a strong showing for England in the series against Tonga, the 23-year-old, who still had a full year to run on his previous deal, was attracting attention from the NRL.

But Newman opted to stay put and remain faithful to the club that has nursed him through several injury setbacks throughout his career.

“It’s been at the back of my mind now for a while, so to get the new deal sorted at this stage of the year is a relief,” Newman told League Express.

“Even a couple of weeks ago I didn’t think it would have been sorted before the season started. But things have ramped up pretty quickly and I’m delighted to have it over the line.

“Given the injuries I have had, I felt I owed it to the club to stay and give my all to everyone involved here.

“The club has stuck by me through some pretty tough times, so this was the right decision.

“I’m here for the next three years, so I can settle down now and see what is happening, which is great. I am just hoping for some consistency after all the injuries I’ve had.

“And I feel like I can do that. I’ve worked really hard in my first full pre-season in three years so it’s exciting and I just can’t wait to get going on Friday.

“But as well as all that, the vision of the club is a big thing for me. With the people and players we have brought in, you can see where we want to go and where we should be. So I am really excited about the next three years.”

