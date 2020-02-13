Challenge Cup Fourth Round schedule confirmed

The BBC and OurLeague have released the broadcasted fixtures for the Challenge Cup Fourth Round, which will see 12 fixtures take place on the weekend on 22nd/23rd February.

However, a number of sides are still unaware of their opposition, with Storm Ciara affecting four fixtures from the previous round. These fixtures have been revised to take place this weekend, with Keighley Cougars taking on Newcastle Thunder this Saturday at 2pm on OurLeague. However, there is some concern that, due to Storm Dennis, some of these games may have to be further postponed.

Nonetheless, the fourth round draw was made earlier this week at the Shay in Halifax, with two of these games selected for broadcast.

Next Sunday (23rd), Bradford Bulls, who valiantly defeated Leeds Rhinos 24-22 last year, have been drawn against Underbank Rangers, the side that shocked West Wales Raiders 30-8 in Llanelli, in a clash that will kick off at 1pm on BBC Sport and Red Button.

Immediately after, the attention turns to OurLeague, as they host an mouth-watering all-championship clash between London Broncos and York City Knights, kicking off at 3pm. Both of these sides are among the favourites for promotion into Super League, meaning that fans can expect an eager and intense encounter between the two sides.

The full fourth round draw can be seen below;