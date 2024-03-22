Challenge Cup Quarter-Final draw details revealed with darts duo set to be present

BBC Radio 5Live will host the draw for the quarter-finals of the Men’s Betfred Challenge Cup on Monday 25 March – and darts aces and Rugby League fans Joe Cullen and Michael Smith will be joining ‘The Monday Night Club’ between 8.45pm-9 to draw the four ties.

The presence of St Helens supporter Smith, world champion in 2023, and Wigan Warriors fan Cullen, a former Masters champion and Premier League finalist, ensures that Rugby League’s famous rivals will be represented at Monday night’s draw regardless of whether those clubs are in the hat or not.

Both clubs are in action this evening (Friday 22 March) – Wigan Warriors at home to Sheffield Eagles and St Helens away at Leeds Rhinos, which will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app at 8pm.

Saints and Leeds first met in Rugby League’s prestigious knock-out competition in 1911 and have faced each other 21 times in the Challenge Cup, Leeds winning 11 of those ties against St Helens’ 10.

Wigan Warriors meet Sheffield Eagles for only the second time in the competition. Wigan won at Sheffield 14 years ago in Round 4, but the more memorable occasion was the Wembley cup final of 1998 when current coach Mark Aston led the Eagles to a stunning 17-8 triumph.

Round 6 ties in full

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday 22 March, 8pm (BBC Sport)

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday 23 March, 3pm

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday 23 March,2pm

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday 23 March, 2pm (The Sportsman)

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday 23 March, 5.30pm

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday 24 March, 3pm

Quarter-final ties will take place over the weekend of 13/14 April.

BBC Radio 5Live is available via DAB and AM radio (909 or 693), the BBC Sounds app and the following TV channels.

Freeview: 705

Sky: 0105

Virgin Media: 905

