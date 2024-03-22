Huddersfield Giants suffer three injury blows as assistant responds to Willie Peters’ Jake Connor claims

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will be without three key men for their home clash against Hull FC in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round tomorrow afternoon.

Chris Hill, Luke Yates and Sam Hewitt will all be absent, with Huddersfield assistant coach Luke Robinson confirming the injury prognosis on the trio.

“They are all injuries. Yatesy (Luke Yates) got a hit to the eye so he has blurred vision. He needs to get that sorted,” Robinson said.

“Sam Hewitt has rolled his ankle, it’s something he has done before. He is out with that and then Hilly (Chris Hill) rolled his right foot and part of his Achilles.

“He will be out for a few weeks which has put us on the back foot a little bit in the pack but it will give others opportunities.”

The Giants go into tomorrow’s fixture on the back of a 24-12 defeat to Hull FC’s bitter rivals, Hull KR, in last week’s Super League clash.

Following that fixture, Huddersfield’s Jake Connor was slapped with a Grade B Striking charge, but wasn’t banned and instead fined £250 for hitting out at KR’s Mikey Lewis in the tackle.

Lewis failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) following that incident with Rovers head coach Willie Peters stating that “more could have been done” by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel in the aftermath.

Robinson, however, did not get drawn into that discussion.

“It’s tough really. I understand from a coach’s perspective because he has lost one of his most influential players,” Robinson continued.

“From our point of view, that happens in sport. We will leave it up to the judiciary system. They have said it was a fine sufficient and that’s all go off really.

“There’s not much we can say or do. They’ve got their opinion and everyone else has got theirs.”

