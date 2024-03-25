Challenge Cup Quarter-Final ties confirmed

THE Challenge Cup Quarter-Final draw has been concluded with darts aces and Rugby League fans Joe Cullen and Michael Smith joining ‘The Monday Night Club’ for the draw.

The draw took place on BBC Radio 5 Live at 8.50pm. Here are the Quarter-Final ties:

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves

Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards

Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

