Footage revealed of St Helens star James Bell incident that rules forward out of Wigan Warriors clash

FOOTAGE has been revealed of the incident that has seen St Helens forward James Bell ruled out for the Wigan Warriors clash on Friday night.

Bell was slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel yesterday afternoon which yielded a 1 Match Penalty Notice which was actually the higher end of the grade.

There had been questions over what the incident actually entailed with a number of fans unsure over what Bell had been charged for.

However, video footage of the situation has emerged on social media, with the incident happening just after half-time in the 40th minute.

He’s essentially jumped onto a bloke’s calf/ankle from behind. Cannot believe it wasn’t punished at the time. pic.twitter.com/iIlLc6nOJu — Robbo (@utdrobbo) March 25, 2024

The minutes from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings are as followed: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

It is unclear whether or not Saints will appeal the charge, whilst Wigan’s Adam Keighran will be available for Matt Peet’s side after escaping with a £250 fine following a Grade B Head Contact penalty.

