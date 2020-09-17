Challenge Cup semi-final details revealed

The draw for the semi-final of the Challenge Cup will take place on Saturday.

It will be shown live on BBC Two during half-time of the Saturday evening game between Hull FC and Wigan.

Jon Wilkin will be the man to conduct the draw.

The ball numbers are:

1 – Catalans Dragons or Salford Red Devils;

2 – Leeds Rhinos or Hull KR;

3 – Warrington Wolves or St Helens;

4 – Hull FC or Wigan Warriors.

All four quarter-finals take place this weekend with the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd. The final is due to take place on Saturday, October 17th.