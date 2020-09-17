Challenge Cup semi-final details revealed

The draw for the semi-final of the Challenge Cup will take place on Saturday.
It will be shown live on BBC Two during half-time of the Saturday evening game between Hull FC and Wigan.
Jon Wilkin will be the man to conduct the draw.
The ball numbers are:
1 – Catalans Dragons or Salford Red Devils;
2 – Leeds Rhinos or Hull KR;
3 – Warrington Wolves or St Helens;
4 – Hull FC or Wigan Warriors.
All four quarter-finals take place this weekend with the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd. The final is due to take place on Saturday, October 17th.