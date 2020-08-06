Challenge Cup Sixth Round details revealed

The kick-off times for the two Challenge Cup sixth round ties have been revealed.

Castleford will take on Hull FC at 2.30pm before 2018 winners Catalans play Wakefield at 5pm at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, August 22nd.

Both games will be shown on the BBC, with the first game on BBC1 and the second on BBC2,

The two ties were made as part of a re-draw after six teams withdrew, leaving just ten teams. The other six teams received byes to the quarter-finals.

RFL Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Foster, said: “Rugby League is back, the Coral Challenge Cup is back and it’s exciting to restart coverage of the competition with a doubleheader live on the BBC.

“We owe the BBC, Coral and the clubs a debt of gratitude for getting us to this stage, and we can now look forward to some rich entertainment from the fabulous athletes who play our game.

“It’s also fitting that this doubleheader will take place in Huddersfield as we celebrate 125 Years of Rugby League almost to the day, and that famous meeting at The George Hotel at the end of August in 1895.”