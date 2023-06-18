Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Hull KR, St Helens, Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors dominate

WELL the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals have now been and gone what a weekend it proved to be!

The action kicked off on Saturday lunchtime when Hull KR took on Salford Red Devils at Craven Park in front of a packed-out crowd.

It was a brilliant cup tie, but the Robins were in no mood to let a Challenge Cup semi-final berth pass by with a superb 28-10 win over the Red Devils.

Hull FC took on St Helens later in the day with the Black and Whites going into the break level with the reigning champions at 12-12.

However, the dismissal of Josh Griffin as the half-time hooter sounded derailed Tony Smith’s men with Saints taking advantage to streak home, 32-18.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Wigan Warriors hosted Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium. Viewers were treated to a cracker as, after Wigan’s Kaide Ellis was sent off for a headbutt, Matt Peet’s men were able to rack up an 8-0 lead at half-time.

Back came the Wolves, though, and only a forward pass in the last minute of the game stopped Daryl Powell’s men from going into the hat for the Challenge Cup semi-finals as Wigan ran out 14-12 winners.

The last quarter-final of the weekend saw Leigh Leopards travel to York Knights, with almost every man and his dog expecting Adrian Lam’s men to put a big score on the Championship outfit.

However, Andrew Henderson’s side actually led 14-6 at half-time before Leigh registered 28 unanswered points in the second forty minutes to eke out a 34-14 victory.

But, who makes League Express‘ Challenge Cup Team of the Week?

1. Tanguy Zenon – Hull KR

There can be no doubting that Tanguy Zenon deserves this spot for an incredible debut for Hull KR against Salford. The fullback carved the Red Devils up on numerous occasions in a sensational performance.

2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Despite being on the receiving end of defeat, Josh Thewlis was valiant against Wigan.

3. Konrad Hurrell – St Helens

Konrad Hurrell proved to be a constant thorn in Hull FC’s side all afternoon on Saturday with some big runs.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall – Hull KR

A true captain’s knock from Shaun Kenny-Dowall against Salford on Saturday.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

This man just cannot stop scoring for Leigh with Josh Charnley once more grabbing a brace of tries to defeat York.

6. Jonny Lomax – St Helens

He never gets the praise but Jonny Lomax is Mr. Consistent each week and he was on great form against Hull FC on Saturday.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith has come under fire in 2023 for his conversion rate, but he silenced the doubters with a brilliant kicking performance to help Wigan to victory over Warrington.

8. Ethan Havard – Wigan Warriors

A massive performance from Wigan prop Ethan Havard to help offset the sending off of Kaide Ellis against Warrington.

9. Will Jubb – York Knights

Will Jubb may have been on the losing side against Leigh, but the hooker was a constant thorn in the Leopards’ side around the ruck area.

10. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

Yet another strong showing from Tom Amone with the Leigh prop grabbing a try against York and putting in all-round impressive display.

11. Joe Batchelor – St Helens

How good was Joe Batchelor against Hull FC on Saturday? The second-rower was in fine form to help take the game away from Saints.

12. Curtis Sironen – St Helens

Fresh from signing his new two-year deal, Curtis Sironen was in special form against Hull FC on Saturday.

13. John Asiata – Leigh Leopards

The man that makes Leigh tick, John Asiata helped the Leopards over the line against York.

Substitutes

14. Tex Hoy – Hull FC

Though on the losing side against St Helens, Tex Hoy was in scintillating form.

15. Kane Linnett – Hull KR

He may be 34 years of age, but Kane Linnett seems to be getting better with age and he put in a great display against Salford.

16. Liam Farrell – Wigan Warriors

Another brilliant performance from Liam Farrell against Warrington.

17. Tom Briscoe – Leigh Leopards

Whatever you can do Josh Charnley so can teammate Tom Briscoe with the winger scoring twice in the win over York.