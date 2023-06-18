Ethan Havard signs new long-term deal with Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS have been boosted by the news that Ethan Havard has signed a new four-year deal withb the club.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him stay with the club until at least the end of 2027.

Bulgarian-born Havard started playing Rugby League at the age of five as his father was a coach at Wigan St Patrick’s ARLFC and he started to play for the U7s. He joined the Wigan Scholarship programme halfway through the 2016 season and went on to win Scholarship player of the year in 2017.

After winning the Academy Grand Final with the U19s in 2018 and numerous stand-out performances, he made his first team debut in a 46-6 win over Wakefield Trinity in July 2019. He also returned to the Academy to become a double Academy Grand Final winner, beating St Helens at the DW Stadium.

Havard also has a League Leaders’ Shield winners medal and 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup winners medal, he has played for England Knights and recently made his full England debut in the 64-0 over France in the 2022 mid-season test at Warrington.

On signing his new deal, Havard said: “I’m proud to play here and pull on this jersey every week. The Club is building and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me at this Club.”

Head Coach Matt Peet said: “I’m really pleased Ethan has signed a new deal with the Club. I’m really looking forward to working with him over the next four years and helping him develop more.”

Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said: “ We have known the potential of Ethan for many years. He has been somebody who we have believed in since he joined us as a junior. He has clearly grown into a fine specimen of an athlete but he has retained his dedication and humility. He has got a massive future at the Club and will be right at the centre of future planning.“